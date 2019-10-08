Northeastern State closed out its fall golf season by Midwest Classic by eight shots Tuesday in Warrensburg, Missouri. The RiverHawks finished with a team score of 596 (295-301) to finish atop the leaderboard for the second straight week.
Three NSU golfers finished in the top 10, led by Kaylee Petersen, who finished second with a score of 143 (71-72).
Rogers State University finished seventh with a 617 (306-311).
On the men's side, RSU and NSU tied for seventh place with an 887.
Nicolas Horder led the Hillcats, finishing in eighth place with a 214 (68-73-73). Casey Paul led the RiverHawks, finishing 12th with a 217 (77-70-70).