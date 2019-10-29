After claiming the program’s first Great American Conference championship on Saturday, the Oklahoma Baptist men’s cross country team made its debut in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCA) regional poll. The Bison enters the poll ranked 10th in the Central Region.
Oklahoma Baptist has displayed steady improvement throughout the season with a young roster sprinkled with a veteran presence. Five of OBU’s top seven runners from the GAC Championship are either freshmen or sophomores. At the championship meet, the Bison’s top five runners all finished within 55.3 seconds of each other, the closest spread between the top three teams by over 12 seconds.
The Bison has the week off in preparation for the Central Region Championship on Nov. 9 in Joplin, Missouri.