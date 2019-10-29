After a dominating weekend against Harding and Arkansas Tech, Oklahoma Baptist's Malia Leatherland was named the Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week. It’s the first time a Bison has been named the national player of the week since moving to Division II.
Leatherland, a Broken Arrow native, was Offensive Player of the Week in the Great American Conference on Monday. The junior averaged 5.86 kills/set and had an impressive .423 mark on 78 attacks. Displaying a completeness to her game, Leatherland also chipped in with 3.43 digs/set and three block assists.
Oklahoma Baptist heads into a clash of conference titans at 7 p.m. Thursday against Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford.