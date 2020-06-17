As The Franchise 107.9 has switched from a sports-talk format to Latino music, the Jenks football and Oral Roberts University basketball programs currently have no radio partner.
After having simulcast Oklahoma City-based Franchise programming for 4½ years, The Franchise 107.9 is finished as a Tulsa-area option for sports-talk radio. The Tyler Media Group owns both The Franchise flagship station in OKC and the FM 107.9 signal in Tulsa.
Since the start of the 2017-18 season, The Franchise Tulsa had been the radio home of ORU men’s basketball.
The 107.9 format switch took effect on Monday. In addition to having been a 107.9 on-air presence and sales representative, Don King has been the Jenks football radio voice since 2003. His relationship with the Trojans dates to 1988, when he did television play-by-play of several Jenks games for Tulsa Cable.
“I have contacted a couple of stations about them possibly doing something with Jenks,” King said. “I expect to hear something within a couple of weeks. I think we’ll find a home. I’m not sure where, but I’m confident it will all work out.”
During the mid-1980s, King established a friendship with Allan Trimble, who from 1996-2017 coached Jenks to 13 state championships. Trimble announced in 2016 that he had been diagnosed as having ALS. He died in December.
After Trimble retired from the Jenks job, he and King sat for hours of reflection on the 22-season Jenks dynasty. The recordings of those sessions resulted in a treasure trove of audio for King and resulted in much of the content in a recently published Jenks football book: “Golden Years — The Life and Legacy of Coach Allan Trimble”.
King, in effect, has been the executive producer of the Jenks game broadcasts. He plans to continue in that role and as the Trojans’ play-by-play voice.