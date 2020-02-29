Jentry Holt led five Oral Roberts players in double figures with a career-high 19 points as the Golden Eagles closed out the regular season with a 96-59 victory against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday at the Mabee Center.
Holt finished 8-of-10 from the floor and hit all three of her free throws as ORU improved to 14-15 overall and 9-7 in the Summit League. The Mastadons fell to 5-24 and 1-15.
Keni Jo Lippe added 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Montserrat Brotons had 14 points on 7-of-13 shooting, Sarah Garvie had 13 points — hitting 3-of-6 3 pointers — and Gem Summers added 10 points as ORU shot 54.8% from the field (34-of-62) and 88% from the free-throw line (22-of-25).
The Golden Eagles defense was stout, limiting the Mastadons to 32.8% shooting (20-of-61) and forcing 16 turnovers.
ORU will play in the Summit League Tournament, which starts March 7 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.