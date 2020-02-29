Incarnate Word 8, ORU 4
Incarnate Word scored four times in the top of the 10th inning Saturday to pick up its second consecutive win against Oral Roberts at J.L. Johnson Stadium.
ORU had to rally twice to force extra innings. Adam Oviedo’s two-run home run in the eighth tied the game at 3-3, and with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Ryan Flores singled to score Lee Thomas.
But the Cardinals (6-4) responded in the top of the 10th, using three hits, one error, two walks and a hit batter to push across four runs. ORU (4-6) went down in order in the bottom of the 10th.
ORU’s Anthony Martinez, Caleb Denny, Riley Keizor and Jordan Wiley each had two hits.
The two teams will meet again at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Missouri 8, Oklahoma 7
Missouri rallied from a 5-0 deficit to edge Oklahoma at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The Sooners (8-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added runs in the fourth and fifth to go ahead 5-0. The Tigers (5-5) made it 5-4 in the fifth on a three-run home run and a sacrifice fly. OU extended the lead to 7-4 in the sixth before Missouri scored twice in the seventh and tied it in the eighth.
Freshmen Peyton Graham and Kendall Pettis each hit their first career home runs for the Sooners. Graham led off the fifth with a solo shot to left-center and Pettis hit a two-run homer into the Crawford Boxes in left field in the sixth. Senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, junior center fielder Tanner Tredaway finished with two hits and two RBIs, and senior second baseman Conor McKenna scored two runs.
“I think what happens when you have a 5-0 lead, you start playing down to a slower speed and you kind of buy into it instead of playing against the ball,” OU coach Skip Johnson said in a media release. “I think that’s a little bit of what happened in that game.”
OU faces No. 11 LSU at 11 a.m. Sunday in its final game of the tournament.
Illinois 4, Oklahoma St. 2
Oklahoma State suffered its second loss in the Frisco College Baseball Classic as the Cowboys fell to Illinois at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.
Hueston Morrill was 2-for-4 with a home run for the Cowboys, and Max Hewitt also had two hits.
The Cowboys mounted a rally in the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate twice. After a one-out double by Brock Mathis, Cade Cabbiness singled to put runners on the corners before a balk made the score 4-2.
But pinch-hitter Caeden Trenkle struck out and Morrill flied out to center field to end the game.
OSU concludes play in the tournament at 3 p.m. Sunday against Texas A&M.