When Oklahoma challenges top-ranked LSU in a College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday, the Sooners can expect to perform before what qualifies by today’s standards as a huge audience.
So far this season, the most-watched Oklahoma football telecast — the OU-Baylor Big 12 Championship telecast on ABC — was seen by 8.7 million viewers. For Saturday’s semifinal matching the Sooners and LSU (ESPN, 3 p.m.), there should be no fewer than 20 million viewers, and there might be 25 million or more.
For the OU-Georgia CFP semifinal two years ago, there were 26.9 million viewers. For OU-Alabama last year, there were 19.1 million.
The internet, interactive video games, gadgets and smart phones have had a pronounced impact on television ratings. Plus, there are many, many more channel options today than was the case 30 years ago. One result is a smaller audience for college football.
On Jan. 2, 1987, as Penn State shocked No. 1-ranked Miami in the Fiesta Bowl, NBC’s telecast attracted an all-time record total of 70 million viewers.
For the 1971 Game of the Century matching Nebraska and OU, ABC’s audience amounted to 55 million.
The College Football Playoff system debuted during the 2014 season. The most-watched CFP game remains the January 2015 championship matching Ohio State and Oregon. There were 33.4 million viewers.
CFP talent: The same ABC/ESPN crew that worked the Big 12 Championship telecast is assigned to OU-LSU: Sean McDonough on play-by-play and Todd Blackledge on analysis. McDonough is an elite, big-event voice. Sideline reporters are Holly Rowe (LSU) and Laura Rutledge (OU).
ESPN/ABC’s No. 1 duo — Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit — work the 7 p.m. Ohio State-Clemson semifinal.
CFP platforms: For live coverage and replays, more than 50 cameras will be used at each of the semifinal stadiums. The MegaCast presentation includes ESPN’s primary game feed, ESPN2’s Command Center (multiple angles along with statistics) and the ESPN App’s All-22 (all 22 players shown on every play, from a vantage point high above the field).
Also available on the app is the Hometown Audio Feed — the game telecast synchronized with the call that airs on the Sooner Sports Radio Network. OU audio is provided by play-by-play voice Toby Rowland and analyst Teddy Lehman. Working the Sooner sideline are Chris Plank and Gabe Ikard.
Predictions: KTUL’s T.J. Eckert is among Tulsa media members in Atlanta for OU-LSU. Eckert’s prediction is a 34-31 Sooner victory.
“I think the Sooners are able to run the ball and control the clock,” he explained. “With all of the talk around Joe Burrow and the Tiger offense, it’s the Oklahoma defense that steps up and makes plays down the stretch.”
Jeremie Poplin, 1430 The Buzz: “LSU 41-31. There is not a better team at combining a power run game with an elite passing game like LSU does. It’s difficult to see the Sooners getting enough stops. Lincoln Riley and Jalen Hurts keep it close and match up well with the LSU defense. It’s not enough, though.”
RJ Young, Sports Animal Tulsa: “Give me LSU, with the Sooners covering a two-touchdown spread. Oklahoma won’t have its best pass rusher (Ronnie Perkins) and second-leading tackler (Delarrin Turner-Yell) against an offense that hasn’t been stopped all year.”
Dylan Buckingham, OKC’s KFOR: “LSU 35-24. Most OU games have gone as Jalen Hurts has gone. This one will go as Joe Burrow goes. His dominance, coupled with missing pieces on OU’s defense, won’t be enough for the Sooners to overcome.”
Jacob Tobey, KJRH: “LSU 34-24. I think we’ll get an exciting, back-and-forth game, but in the end, in part because of OU’s suspensions and Delarrin Turner-Yell’s injury, LSU offense will prevail.”
Mark Rodgers, OKC Sports Animal: “OU 34-29. Lincoln Riley has learned a lot since losing at Kansas State. Ball-control offense keeps OU under 35 (points) again, but gives the head coach his biggest win.”
Big 12 deficit: The Big 12 Championship game was seen by 8.7 million viewers, but any celebration in the conference office had to be tempered.
That same day, a significantly larger audience was riveted to the SEC Championship on CBS. According to Sports Media Watch, these were the five most-viewed college games this season:
Nov. 9: 16.6 million, CBS, LSU vs. Alabama.
Dec. 7: 13.7 million, CBS, SEC Championship Game.
Dec. 7: 13.6 million, FOX, Big Ten Championship Game.
Nov. 30: 12.4 million, FOX, Ohio State vs. Michigan.
Nov. 30: 11.4 million, CBS, Auburn vs. Alabama.
The OU brand is among the more prominent in college football. The Texas brand is prominent but tarnished because the Longhorns haven’t been a consistent force for 10 years. That could be a reason why two million more television viewers saw Penn State-Ohio State and Notre Dame-Georgia than watched OU-Texas.
