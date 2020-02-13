Oklahoma Sooners
2019 record: 33-23
Looking ahead: Oklahoma will play a three-game set against Virginia at the Wahoos Classic in Pensacola, Florida, before playing two home games at 3 p.m. against Texas Southern on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Players to watch: 1B Tyler Hardman (.306 BA, 6 HR, 42 RBIs), C Brady Lindsly (.291 BA, 11 2B, 6 HR), RHP Cade Cavalli (5-3, 3.28 ERA, 60 ⅓ IP, 52 Ks).
Notable: The Sooners are No. 19 (Baseball America Top 25) and No. 24 (D1 Baseball) in preseason polls. … OU returns eight of nine position starters, three starting pitchers and six relievers. … Cade Cavalli is the Big 12 preseason pitcher of the year. Brady Lindsly, Jason Ruffcorn and Levi Prater were also named to the preseason All-Big 12 team.
Oklahoma State Cowboys
2019 record: 40-21
Looking ahead: Oklahoma State begins the season with a three-game series at Grand Canyon University on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before a Tuesday contest at Arizona State.
Players to watch: OF Carson McCusker (.311 BA, 17 2B, 6 HR, 40 RBIs), IF Alix Garcia (.294 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBis), RHP Brett Standlee (3-2, 4.46 ERA, 72⅔ IP, 55 Ks)
Notable: OSU is No. 16 (Baseball America Top 25), No. 19 (Collegiate Baseball) and No. 22 (D1Baseball) in preseason polls. … The Cowboys were selected to finish No. 2 in the Big 12 behind Texas Tech. … OSU returns four starters, including top hitters Carson McCusker and Alix Garcia.
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
2019 record: 29-26
Looking ahead: Oral Roberts will open the season at home for the fourth consecutive year. ORU will host Merrimack, a first-year Division I program. Game times are 3 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Players to watch: IF Hunter Wilson (.302 BA, 64 hits, 2 HR, 12 stolen bases), RHP/IF Isaac Coffey (3-2, 3.82 ERA, 26 Ks, .292 BA, 6 HR), RHP Josh McMinn (7-5, 4.75 ERA, 91 IP, 92 Ks).
Notable: ORU was the preseason favorite in the Summit League preseason poll voted by league coaches. … Newcomers Adam Oviedo (TCU) and Kaleb McCullough (EOC-Enid) are transfers to watch. … Ryan Folmer is entering his eighth season as head coach. … The Summit League Tournament will be held in Omaha this season.