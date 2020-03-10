ORU 2, Missouri State 0
Seven Oral Roberts pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout Tuesday afternoon as the Golden Eagles got the road win in Springfield, Missouri.
Sam Rainwater (1-1) got the win for ORU, pitching the fourth and fifth innings. Starter Isaac Coffey pitched three innings. Landon Odom, Foster Roy, Colten Weber, Adam Scoggins also pitched for ORU, and Kaleb McCullough got the final four outs for his fourth save.
McCullough inherited a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the eighth, but got a flyout to end the inning, then worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to get the final out on a pop-up.
The Golden Eagles (6-10) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Adam Oviedo scored on an infield single by Caleb Denny. ORU tacked on another run in the fifth when Anthony Martinez scored on a double play.
Oviedo was 3-for-3 at the plate for ORU.
The Golden Eagles open Summit League play this weekend, facing South Dakota State in a three-game series at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The first game is at 6 p.m. Friday.
OSU 22, Saint Louis 4
The Cowboys pounded out 20 hits, including five home runs, in a blowout at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
OSU (12-5) scored five runs in the second inning, four in the third, three in the fifth, seven in the s ixth and three in the eighth.
Kaden Polcovich had seven RBIs for the Cowboys, including a grand slam in the sixth. He also had a two-run double in the second and an RBI triple in the fifth. Brock Mathis was 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs and Cade Cabbiness went 4-for-6 with a homer and four RBIs.
Mathis hit a two-run shot in the second and a three-run blast an inning later, coming a single short of a cycle. Hueston Morrill hit a solo homer in the third and Cabbiness capped the scoring onslaught with a three-run shot in the eighth.
The teams meet again at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
OU 3, UT-Arlington 0
Seven Oklahoma pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout as the No. 9 Sooners won in Arlington, Texas.
Starter Jake Bennett (3-0) got the win, pitching four innings. Jason Ruffcorn struck out the side in the ninth for his fifth save.
OU (14-4) pushed across single runs in the second, fourth and ninth innings. Peyton Graham went 1-for-3 and scored two runs.
The Sooners open a four-game series against Cal Poly at 8 p.m. Thursday in San Luis Obispo, California.