ORU 4, Little Rock 3 (11)
Hunter Swift brought in the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th inning Tuesday night and also got the win on the mound for the Golden Eagles at J.L. Johnson Stadium.
ORU scored single runs in the first and second innings, but Little Rock tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth on solo home runs from Tim Dixon and Kale Emshoff.
The Golden Eagles (5-7) took the lead again in the bottom of the frame on a solo home run by Adam Oviedo, but the Trojans (8-6) pulled even again in the top of the sixth, scoring the tying run on an ORU error. Neither team scored again until the bottom of the 11th.
ORU loaded the bases on a hit batter, a single and a walk. Swift then drew a walk off Cal Beardsley to end the game.
Swift (2-0) also pitched the last three innings for the Golden Eagles, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out six and walking one.
ORU opens a three-game series at Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Missouri State 11, OSU 10
The visiting Bears scored the eventual winning run on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth inning and held on for the victory in Stillwater.
MSU (6-6) led 10-7 entering the bottom of the eighth, but the Cowboys (8-5) got a two-run double from Cade Cabiness and an RBI single by Jake Thompson to tie the game up. Missouri State would score the go-ahead run without a base hit, as a hit batter was followed by a wild pitch, passed ball and another wild pitch.
Max Hewitt was 3-for-5 with three RBIs for OSU. Dakota Kotowski was 3-for-5 and drove in four runs for the Bears.
OSU opens a three-game home series with BYU at 4 p.m. Thursday.
OU 10, Dallas Baptist 3
The No. 11 Sooners never trailed against No. 21 Dallas Baptist, leading by four runs after four innings, then scoring six unanswered after DBU had cut the lead to one in Norman.
Conor McKenna and Diego Muniz each drove in three runs for Oklahoma. Muniz hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh and McKenna drove in two with a double in the eighth inning.
The Sooners are back at home Wednesday, facing Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 6:30 p.m. start at L. Dale Mitchell Park.