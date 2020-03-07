OSU 8, BYU 3
The Cowboys completed their second three-game sweep of the season Saturday, topping the Cougars at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater.
OSU (11-5) broke open a 1-1 game with three runs in the fifth, another in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
In the fifth, Kaden Polcovich hit a two-run triple to right-center field and Justin Campbell followed with an RBI double to make it 4-1 OSU. Two innings later, Cade Cabbiness delivered a three-run double to put the game away.
Bryce Osmond (1-1) got the win for OSU, allowing one run in five innings. He struck out four.
The Cowboys face Saint Louis at 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in Stillwater.
No. 11 OU 8, San Diego State 4
Levi Prater struck out 13 batters and the Sooners hit three home runs in evening the series with the Aztecs at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.
Freshman third baseman Peyton Graham homered in his first two at-bats and Justin Mitchell added a solo shot for the Sooners (12-4).
Prater (1-0) allowed one run on five hits over seven innings, walking two. San Diego State (10-5) scored on an RBI triple by Casey Schmitt in the third, but it was the last hit allowed by Prater, who retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced.
OU scored a run in the fourth inning to go up 2-1, then added three in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
The teams will conclude the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Dallas Baptist 3, ORU 1
Dallas Baptist scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim the win over the Golden Eagles at Horner Ballpark in Dallas.
ORU (5-9) took an early lead on a solo home run by Caleb Denny in the top of the second inning. The Golden Eagles did not score again, despite managing 11 base hits. ORU stranded 12 baserunners.
DBU (10-4) pulled even on a solo shot by Blayne Jones in the fourth. In the seventh, the Patriots took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Christian Boulware and added an insurance run on a bases-loaded walk to Austin Bell.
James Notary (1-2) took the loss for ORU. He struck out 10, and allowed three runs in 6⅔ innings.
The teams conclude the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.