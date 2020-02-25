OSU 9, Little Rock 1
The Cowboys powered up Tuesday, hitting three home runs in a win at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater.
Carson McCusker put OSU (6-2) on the board with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning, and Brock Mathis followed with a solo homer to make it 3-0. The Cowboys scored four runs in the inning and never trailed.
Kaden Polcovich hit a two-run homer in the fourth to make it 6-1, and the Cowboys tacked on single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
Noah Sifrit went 3-for-5 for OSU, scoring two runs and driving in one. Brock, Caeden Trenkle and Alix Garcia had two hits each for the Cowboys, and Jake Thompson had two RBIs.
Colton Bowman (1-0) got the win in relief, pitching three scoreless innings. He struck out three and allowed only one hit.
The teams play again at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Missouri State 6, ORU 3
Grant Wood hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Bears to the win at J.L. Johnson Stadium.
The Golden Eagles (4-4) took a 2-0 lead in the second, before falling behind 3-2 in the top of the fifth. ORU pulled even in the bottom of the fifth, when Caleb Denny’s sacrifice fly scored Ryan Cash.
Neither side scored again until the ninth. ORU’s Matt Gaskins (0-1) walked the first two MSU batters, and was replaced by Colten Weber, who allowed the home run to Wood, the first batter he faced.
Grant had four RBIs for the Bears (4-4).
Cash was 2-for-3 for ORU, and Isaac Coffey drove in a run.
The Golden Eagles begin a three-game home series against Incarnate Word at 3 p.m. Friday.