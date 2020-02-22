Oklahoma State 12, UT-Rio Grande Valley 7
Kaden Polcovich singled in Justin Campbell in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Cowboys to the win in a back-and-forth affair at Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater.
OSU (4-2) trailed 2-0 after two innings but scored four runs in the third and two in the fourth for a 6-2 lead lead. UTRGV tied the game with four runs in the top of the sixth, but the Cowboys responded with two in the bottom of the inning and another in the seventh.
Jake Thompson and Max Hewitt drove in three runs each for OSU. Hewitt was 3-for-5 and scored three runs. Caeden Trenkle was 2-for-4 with a home run.
The teams will conclude the series at noon Sunday.
OU 3-5, Illinois State 2-7
Peyton Graham’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Tanner Tredaway with the go-ahead run in a 3-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader in Norman.
Graham and Tredaway each had two hits for the Sooners (7-2). Tyler Hardman hit a solo home run in the sixth to give OU a 2-1 lead.
OU starter Levi Prater allowed two runs over 6⅓ innings in a no-decision. He struck out seven and walked two. Aaron Brooks struck out four in 1⅔ innings of hitless relief to get the win.
Illinois State (2-5) scored five runs in the third inning and never trailed in winning the second game 7-5.
OU got within 5-4 after five, but the Redbirds scored twice more in the eighth.
Brady Lindsly hit a three-run home run in the fourth for the Sooners.
OU plays Arkansas at 3 p.m. Friday in the first of three games in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Baylor 7, ORU 4
The Bears scored two in the first and four in the third and never trailed in defeating the Golden Eagles at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas.
Andy Thomas hit a two-run home run for Baylor (4-2) in the first, and the Bears got a two-run double from Ricky Martinez and a two-run single by Mack Mueller in the third.
ORU (3-3) hit three solo home runs, with Jordan Wiley going deep in the fourth and seventh innings, and Blake Hall also homering in the seventh.
The teams will close out the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.