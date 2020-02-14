ORU 2, Merrimack 1
Anthony Martinez drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday, lifting Oral Roberts over Merrimack at J.L. Johnson Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
Martinez dove head-first into first base, allowing Jordan Wiley to score the eventual winning run. Colten Weber got the win, pitching four shutout innings in relief. Kaleb McCullough got the final three outs for the save.
ORU took a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk by Caleb Denny in the first. Merrimack tied it up in the third, and it remained tied until Martinez’s hit in the eighth.
The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday, starting at noon.
Virginia 6, OU 2
The Sooners were shut out in their season opener, managing just two hits against Virginia at the Wahoos Classic in Pensacola, Florida.
Justin Mitchell and Tyler Hardman had the only hits for Oklahoma (0-1), both singles.
Virginia (1-0) scored single runs in the first and fifth innings, then pushed across four runs in the eighth to blow the game open.
Marc Lebreux drove in two runs for the Cavaliers.
Cade Cavalli took the loss, allowing two runs in 4⅔ innings. He struck out eight.
Due to probable inclement weather on Sunday, the teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday, with games set for 1 p.m. and 4.
Grand Canyon 10, OSU 3
Oklahoma State lost its opener in Phoenix. OSU scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Grand Canyon scored two in the first, three in the second, two in the third and three in the eighth.
The teams will play again at 3 p.m. Saturday.