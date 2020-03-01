Oklahoma 1, LSU 0
Dane Acker pitched Oklahoma’s first nine-inning no-hitter since 1989 and Justin Mitchell hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to lead No. 15 Oklahoma past No. 14 Sunday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Acker (1-1) struck out 11 batters and walked two in the first no-hitter in the 20-year history of the College Classic. The Brenham, Texas, product and transfer from San Jacinto College pitched Sunday with an estimated 40-50 family members and friends in the stands.
“That last inning, I just told myself to throw it in there and make them hit it, and let our guys make a play, and they did,” Acker said in a media release. “Their pitcher did a great job as well, so it was just a battle all game. I just kept telling myself to calm down, take a breath, pound the zone and get in there and let my defense work.”
Acker and LSU starter AJ Labas dueled with matching no-hitters for seven innings until Mitchell, Acker’s batterymate, led off the eighth inning with his home run. It was the first homer of his collegiate career, and the first hit of the game for either team. OU’s Brandon Zaragoza led off the ninth inning with a single.
The Sooners (9-3) return home to L. Dale Mitchell Park for five games this week, beginning Tuesday against Dallas Baptist.
Oklahoma State 8, Texas A&M 5
Oklahoma State scored three times in the top of the ninth inning to complete a rally against Texas A&M at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas.
Carson McCusker’s second RBI double was the game-winner and broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth. He scored on a single by Alix Garcia, who eventually scored on a wild pitch for the game’s final run.
Ben Leeper, who entered the game in the eighth, put down the Aggies in order in the bottom of the ninth. He pitched two perfect innings for his first win of the year.
McCusker, Garcia and Kaden Polcovich all finished 2-for-4.
OSU hosts Missouri State at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater.
Incarnate Word 6, Oral Roberts 5
The Oral Roberts baseball team built a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but could not hold on as Incarnate Word completed a four-game sweep at J.L. Johnson Stadium.
The Cardinals scored three times in the seventh moving ahead, 5-4, before the Golden Eagles answered back in the eighth on a pinch-hit, RBI single from Jake McMurray with two outs. UIW posted the eventual winning run in the top of the ninth hitting three-straight singles to close the win.
Adam Oviedo homered and finished 3-for-4 for ORU (4-7).
The Golden Eagles put the final touches on an early season, five-game homestand hosting Little Rock at 6p.m. Tuesday.