No. 16 OSU 6, GCU 4
No. 16 Oklahoma State used two three-run innings to pick up its first win of the season Saturday as the Cowboys evened the series with Grand Canyon at one game each in Phoenix.
Alix Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for OSU. Kaden Polcovich was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jake Thompson and Noah Sifrit also had two hits each for the Cowboys.
Junior lefthander Parker Scott (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) and seven hits in six innings, struck out four and walked none.
The Cowboys, who opened with a 10-3 loss late Friday, play Grand Canyon in Game 3 at 2 p.m. Sunday.
No. 19 OU sweeps Cavs
No. 19 Oklahoma swept Virginia 7-2 and 5-1 to win the Wahoos Classic in Pensacola, Florida. The Cavaliers had opened the series with a 6-0 win Friday night.
In the first game Satirdau, Peyton Graham and Brady Linsly had three hits apiece and Brandona Zaragoza had three RBIs.
Zack Matthews (1-0), the second of four OU pitchers, got the win. He gave up one hit over 2⅔ innings, struck out two and walked two.
In Game 2, Tyler Harman broke open a tie game with a two-run home run in the seventh. He also hit a two-run single in the ninth.
Starter Dane Acker got a no-decision, despite allowing one run on one hit over five innings, striking out six and walking none. Wyatt Olds (1-0) relieved him to start the sixth and pitched three innings for the win.
The Sooners (2-1) host Texas Southern at 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
ORU drops pair at home
Merrimack took both ends of a doubleheader at J.L. Johnson Stadium, winning 6-5 and 4-0 — the Warriors’ first NCAA Division I victories.
Blake Hall belted two solo home runs for ORU in the opener, but Merrimack scored two unearned runs in the eighth to take the win.
In the second game, ORU was shut out on five hits. Jordan Wiley and Hunter Swift had two each for ORU (1-2).
“We didn’t play well enough to win,” coach Ryan Folmar said. “We made mistakes throughout the day and they capitalized on every mistake we made. We need to learn and grow from a day like today.”
Game 4 of the series is 1 p.m. Sunday.