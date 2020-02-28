BASEBALL
OU 6, Arkansas 3
Former Bixby star Cade Cavalli struck out a career-high 11 batters and did not allow a walk in five innings Friday to pitch No. 22 Oklahoma to a win over No. 6 Arkansas in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston.
Brandon Zaragoza broke open a 3-3 tie with an RBI single in the seventh inning. OU (8-2) tacked on two unearned runs in the inning.
Tanner Tredaway, Tyler Hardman and Justin Mitchell each had two of the Sooners’ 10 hits.
Robert Moore drove in two runs for Arkansas (7-1).
OU plays Missouri at 11 a.m. Saturday.
UCLA 8, OSU 1
No. 23 Oklahoma State managed only three hits in an 8-1 loss to No. 1 UCLA at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas.
UCLA (9-0) starter Zach Pettway gave up two hits and struck out four in seven innings. Carson McCusker had two of the Cowboys’ three hits, including his second home run of the season.
OSU ( 7-3), which had won six games in a row, plays Illinois at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Incarnate Word 17, ORU 5
Lee Thomas, Landon Etzel and Ryan Flores drove in three runs apiece to lead Incarnate World to a rout of Oral Roberts in Game 1 of their three-game series at J.L. Johnson Stadium.
Thomas had four of the Cardinals’ 17 hits.
Hunter Swift hit a two-run homer in the second to put ORU up 2-0, and Adam Oviedo also had two RBIs (4-5).
Game 2 is at 2 p.m. Saturday.
SOFTBALL
OSU racks up 2 shutouts
No. 15 Oklahoma State defeated Illinois-Chicago 8-0 in five innings and Louisville 3-0 in the OSU/Tulsa Invitational in Stillwater.
Kiley Naomi homered to lead off the bottom of the first against UIC and Alysen Febrey had a bases-loaded triple in the third.
Febrey also hit a two-run homer against Louisville.
On Saturday, the Cowgirls (10-5) play Louisville at 2:30 p.m. and No. 10 Oregon at 5.
TU splits pair
Tulsa threw a scare into No. 10 Oregon before falling 3-2 in the OSU/TU Invitational at Collins Family Softball Complex. The Hurricane bounced back to rout Drake 8-0 in five innings behind Chenise Delce’s two-hitter.
TU and Oregon were scoreless through four innings, then the Ducks scored three runs on two singles, a walk, a double and a sacrifice fly. TU answered in the bottom half on Kari Briggs’ two-run homer.
On Saturday, TU plays Drake at 2:30 p.m. and Illinois-Chicago at 5.
OU wins twice
Oklahoma won both of its games in its Courtyard Marriott Tournament, beating Northwestern 8-3 and Abilene Christian 4-2.
Grace Green and Lynnsie Elam each had three RBIs in the opener.
Jocelyn Alo and Green each had two of OU’s eight hits in the second game.
Saturday, OU plays North Texas at 12:30 p.m. and an opponent to be determined at 5:30.