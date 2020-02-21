BASEBALL
OU takes 2 from ISU
Oklahoma scored two runs in the sixth inning Friday to defeat Illinois State 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader in Norman. Cade Cavalli (1-1) struck out nine and allowed one run on six hits in seven innings.
Tanner Tredaway doubled, tripled and homered in OU’s 4-1 win in the nightcap. He was 4-for-8 in the doubleheader, all of his hits going for extra bases. Wyatt Olds (2-0) struck out nine over six innings.
The teams play another doubleheader starting at noon Saturday.
OSU routs UTRGV
Oklahoma State scored 17 runs on 19 hits and Parker Scott allowed just one hit over six innings as the Cowboys rolled past UT Rio Grande Valley 17-2 in their home opener.
Alix Garcia had four hits and four RBIs, and Max Hewitt, Caeden Trenkle and Justin Campbell each contributed three hits.
Game 2 is 1 p.m. Saturday.
SOFTBALL
OSU splits pair
No. 14 Oklahoma State opened the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama, with an 8-5 loss to Ole Miss in the morning, but the Cowgirls bounced back for a 1-0 victory over No. 10 Louisiana in the afternoon.
Ole Miss broke open a one-run game with four runs in the top of the seventh inning. OSU scored two in the bottom half, but it wasn’t enough. Michaela Richbourg was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Chyenne Factor had two hits and two RBIs for the Cowgirls.
“We played pretty poorly in the first game,” coach Kenny Gajewski said. “Credit to Ole Miss — they took advantage of opportunities and we didn’t. We got to pick our pitchers up when they don’t pitch as well.”
In the second game, OSU managed only one hit, but pitcher Carrie Eberle held Louisiana to two hits and no runs. The right-hander struck out six in her third consecutive complete game. Eberle has pitched 25 innings without giving up an earned run.
“I just went after the hitters, trying to get ahead in the count and not have as many walks I had last weekend,” Eberle said. “Even if it looks flawless to the outside eyes, there is always something to work on. It’s always working day-by-day to get better.”
The run scored in the third inning when Mady Lohman darted down the line and slid across the plate just before the tag. Lohman drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a throwing error, went to third on a fielder’s choice and scored on Alysen Febrey’s fielder’s choice.
“I thought Carrie was really good again,” Gajewski said. “This is the third top-15 team that she has beat in a row. Just continues to pitch really well and we made some good plays behind her. It was a good game to finish up the day with.”
On Saturday, OSU has a rematch with 10 Louisiana before taking on host UAB.
OU sweeps pair
No. 3 Oklahoma claimed two wins to begin the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California,, topping Nebraska 10-2 in five innings before beating Texas A&M,2-1 in walk-off fashion.
Junior Lynnsie Elam, sophomore Grace Lyons and freshman Kinzie Hansen combined for six hits and five RBIs for OU (10-1).
Against Texas A&M, the Sooners went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first on Grace Green’s RBI groundout. In the the seventh, the Aggies (10-4) tied the game on an RBI double. In the bottom of the inning, Green walked, stole second and scored on Lyons’ double to center field.
Freshman Olivia Rains, a former star at Pryory, struck out a career-high six and allowed no runs and two hits over five innings.
OU faces Seattle at noon Saturday before a showdown with No. 2 Washington at 2:30 p.m.
TU no-hit twice in WacoAmber Fiser of No. 17 Minnesota no-hit Tulsa over five innings in a 11-0 victory in the opener of the Baylor Invitational.
The Hurricane didn’t muster a hit in the second game against the host Bears and Gia Rodon, either, but lost a heartbreaker 1-0 when Baylor scratched across a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
TU (8-3) plays Illinois at 10 a.m. Saturday.