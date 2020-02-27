Oklahoma
Record: 7-2
Looking ahead: Oklahoma will play in the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children College Classic at Houston’s Minute Maid Park this weekend. OU will face Arkansas (Friday), Missouri (Saturday) and LSU (Sunday) before returning home for games against Dallas Baptist (6:30 p.m. Tuesday) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6:30 p.m. Wednesday).
Last week: OU took three of four games from Illinois State in a pair of weekend doubleheaders.
Notable: Tanner Tredaway is the Big 12 player of the week after hitting .500 with eight extra-base hits last week. He had two home runs and six RBIs. … Through nine games, the Sooners have stolen 15 bases. Last year, they totaled 29 steals. … Peyton Graham (.355) and Tyler Hardman (.333) are leading the OU offense, along with Tredaway (.405).
Oklahoma State
Record: 5-2
Looking ahead: OSU will take part in the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas. The Cowboys will face top-ranked UCLA on Friday, Illinois on Saturday and Texas A&M on Sunday. OSU will host Missouri State at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Last week: Oklahoma State is on a five-game winning streak after sweeping past UT Rio Grande Valley and Little Rock.
Notable: Max Hewitt is fourth in the Big 12 with a .483 batting average. … Jake Thompson leads the Cowboys with 14 RBIs. … Hueston Morrill is the national leader with four sacrifice bunts. … Caeden Trenkle has an NCAA-best three triples. … LHP Parker Scott is 2-0 with an 0.75 ERA.
Oral Roberts
Record: 4-4
Looking ahead: ORU begins a four-game home stand with a weekend series against Incarnate Word. Games are 3 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The Golden Eagles will host Little Rock at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Last week: The Golden Eagles took two of three games at Baylor before a midweek loss to Missouri State.
Notable: Jordan Wiley and Blake Hall have a team-high three home runs each. Both also have five RBIs. … Hunter Swift is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA. He has two starts and has 12 strikeouts against only two walks. … Kaleb McCullough has three saves in three appearances. He hasn’t allowed a run.