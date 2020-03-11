Oklahoma
Record: 14-4
Looking ahead: The Sooners will head west for four games at Cal Poly beginning Thursday. OU will return to play Arkansas at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bricktown Ballpark.
Last week: Oklahoma won two of three games against visiting San Diego State and took a 3-0 victory at UT Arlington on Tuesday.
Notable: Levi Prater is 1-0 with a 3.42 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 23⅔ innings. .. Cade Cavalli is 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 23⅔ innings. … Tanner Tredaway (.378) and Peyton Graham (.358) are the offensive leaders. … Tredaway, Graham, Brady Lindsly and Tyler Hardman have three home runs each.
Oklahoma State
Record: 12-5
Looking ahead: OSU will play its final three games at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium against Fresno State. First pitch is 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. OSU travels to Dallas Baptist on Tuesday.
Last week: The Cowboys won all four games leading into a Wednesday matchup against Saint Louis. OSU swept visiting BYU and took a Tuesday decision from the Billikens.
Notable: Max Hewitt is hitting .421 with 18 singles, five doubles and a triple. … Kaden Polcovich has 21 RBIs. … Brock Mathis and Caeden Trenkle lead OSU with three homers each. … Parker Scott is 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA. He has thrown a team-high 25 innings with 31 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .200 against him.
Oral Roberts
Record: 6-10
Looking ahead: ORU begins Summit League play with a three-game homestand against South Dakota State. Games are 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The Golden Eagles play at Wichita State on Tuesday.
Last week: The Golden Eagles were swept at No. 21 Dallas Baptist over the weekend before winning 2-0 win at Missouri State on Tuesday.
Notable: Oral Roberts has lost seven of its past nine games. … Jordan Wiley (.317) and Adam Oviedo (.302) have the team’s top batting averages. … Wiley, Oviedo and Ryan Cash have 19 hits each. They account for 57 of the team’s 128 overall hits. … Hunter Swift (2-0) has a 1.12 ERA and has only allowed two earned runs in 16 innings.