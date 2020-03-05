Oklahoma
Record: 11-3
Looking ahead: Oklahoma will host San Diego State for three games this weekend — at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The Sooners will play at UT Arlington on Tuesday.
Last week: The Sooners took two of three games at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. They beat Arkansas and LSU and lost to Missouri. OU also beat visiting Dallas Baptist.
Notable: Junior Dane Acker was named the national pitcher of the week after throwing a no-hitter against No. 14 LSU last week. … Tanner Tredaway and Justin Mitchell are hitting a team-best .414. … Tredaway has a team-high 12 RBIs. … Pitcher Wyatt Olds is 4-0 with a 0.53 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 17 innings.
Oklahoma State
Record: 8-5 (heading into Thursday’s game against BYU)
Looking ahead: OSU will complete a homestand against BYU at 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday before hosting Saint Louis for games at 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Last week: The Cowboys dropped two of three at the Frisco College Baseball Classic, losing against UCLA and Illinois before defeating Texas A&M. OSU also lost a mid-week game against Missouri State.
Notable: Caeden Trinkle and Carson McCusker entered the weekend with two home runs each. … Kaden Polcovich has drawn 17 walks this season and has a team-high seven stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .524. … C.J. Verela is 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA. Opponents are only hitting .121 against him in 10⅓ innings.
Oral Roberts
Record: 5-7
Looking ahead: Oral Roberts will hit the road this weekend with three games at Dallas Baptist. The Golden Eagles will play at Missouri State on Tuesday.
Last week: ORU was swept by Incarnate Word in three weekend games before bouncing back and defeating Little Rock 4-3 in 11 innings on Tuesday.
Notable: Ryan Cash is hitting a team-best .306 with 15 singles on 49 at-bats. … Adam Oviedo leads the team with five home runs and 13 RBIs. … Jordan Wiley and Blake Hall have three homers. … Pitcher Hunter Swift is 2-0 with a 1.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts.