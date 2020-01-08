Oral Roberts got off to a hot start in the first quarter Wednesday night and went to defeat North Dakota State 70-62 in a Summit League women’s game at the Mabee Center.
ORU (6-10, 1-2 SL), which led 24-8 after the first quarter, got 24 points and nine rebounds from Keni Jo Lippe. Also scoring in double figures for the Golden Eagles were Montserrat Brotons (12), Nena Taylor (11) and Jentry Holt (10).
The Golden Eagles, who had lost two in a row and six of the past seven, were helped by 17-for-19 accuracy from the free-throw line.
Emily Dietz led NDSU (3-12, 0-3) with 20 points.
ORU hosts North Dakota at 2 p.m. Saturday.
ORAL ROBERTS 70, N.D. STATE 62
NDSU 8 23 18 13 — 62
ORU 24 20 11 15 — 70
North Dakota State (3-12, 0-3): Dietz 9-15 2-2 20, Gaislerova 3-6 7-7 15, Zivaljevic 4-9 1-3 9, Nudell 3-7 0-0 7, Cobbins 0-4 0-2 0, Terrer van Gool 2-4 0-0 5, Rimdal 1-3 0-0 3, Voegeli 1-2 1-1 3, Scales 0-3 0-0 0, Skibiel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 11-15 62.
ORU (6-10, 1-2): Lippe 6-15 9-9 24, Brotons 5-8 2-2 12, Holt 4-7 2-2 10, Kirkhart 3-4 1-2 8, Torrey 1-4 0-0 3, Taylor 3-7 3-4 11, Schumacher 1-2 0-0 2, Garvie 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 17-19 70.
3-point goals: NDSU 5-18 (Gaislerova 2-5, Terrer van Gool 1-2, Rimdal 1-2, Nudell 1-3, Zivaljevic 0-1, Cobbins 0-2, Scales 0-3); ORU 7-22 (LIppe 3-9, Taylor 2-6, Kirkhart 1-1, Torrey 1-4, Garvie 0-2). Rebounds: NDSU 26 (Dietz 6); ORU 35 (Lippe 9). Assists: NDSU 14 (Zivaljevic 8); ORU 16 (Torrey 4). Total fouls: NDSU 14; ORU 14. A: 1,152.