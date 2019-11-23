Houston Baptist overcame an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter Saturday to edge the Oral Roberts women's basketball team 74-73 at the Mabee Center.
Julija Vujakovic's 3-pointer with six seconds remaining gave Houston Baptist (3-2) its only lead of the game. The Huskies scored the final 12 points of the game. ORU didn't score after a basket by Rylie Torrey gave the Golden Eagles (3-4) a 73-62 lead with 5:39 remaining.
Keni Jo Lippe led ORU with 27 points, while Montserrat Brotons had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Vujakovic led four Houston Baptist players in double figures with 16 points. Timia Jefferson and Megan Valdez-Crader each had 13 points and Marilyn Nzoiwu had 10.
ORU is back home Nov. 30 to face Sam Houston State in a 2 p.m. tip at the Mabee Center.
HOUSTON BAPTIST 74, ORU 73
Houston Baptist: Collins 4-8 0-0 8, Calver 0-1 1-2 1, Sutherland 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 4-8 0-0 9, Vujakovic 6-11 1-4 16, Maguire 1-4 0-0 2, Jefferson 5-12 2-4 13, Idoko 0-0 0-0 0, Valdez-Crader 6-9 1-1 13, Grimsdottir 0-0 2-2 2, Carr 0-0 0-0 0, Nzoiwu 5-5 0-0 10. Totals 31-58 7-13 74.
Oral Roberts: Brotons 7-9 2-3 16, Torrey 5-11 0-0 12, M. Gore 1-2 0-0 3, Garvie 3-7 0-0 9, Lippe 7-21 9-9 27, Taylor 0-4 0-0 0, Kirkhart 1-6 1-2 3, Skalnik 1-3 0-0 2, Schumacher 0-2 0-0 0, K. Gore 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-65 13-16 73.
3-point goals: HBU 5-12 (Vujakovic 3-5, Jefferson 1-2, Wilson 0-1, Collins 0-2, Maguire 0-1, Valdez-Crader 0-1), ORU 10-23 (Lippe 4-7, Garvie 3-7, Torrey 2-5, M. Gore 1-1, Taylor 0-3). Rebounds: HBU 21 (Nzoiwu 6), ORU 35 (Brotons 11). Assists: HBU 8 (Collins, Valdez-Crader, Grimsdottir 2), ORU 14 (Skalnik 5). Total fouls: HBU 19, ORU 18. A: 1,339.