BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State shot a scorching 61% from the field in the first half en route to a commanding lead at intermission, then finished off Oral Roberts 96-79 Thursday night in a Summit League game before 1,798 at Frost Arena.
Deondre Burns scored 23 points to lead ORU (7-7, 0-1 SL). Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas scored 14 apiece.
Despite Emmanuel Nzekwesi’s 12 points and 13 rebounds, the Golden Eagles were outscored 60-28 in the paint by the Jackrabbits (10-7, 1-1). SDSU was 40-of-64 from the field (62.5%), including 10-of-21 from 3-point range (47.6%).
Douglas Wilson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for SDSU and Noah Freidel scored 23. Matt Dentlinger (18) and Alex Arians (17) combined for 35.
Those four starters were 35-for-50 from the floor.
The Golden Eagles’ road trip takes them to Omaha to take on the Mavericks at 7 p.m. Saturday.