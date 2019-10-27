In its lone exhibition contest of the season, the Oral Roberts men's basketball team saw its second-half lead slip away down the stretch as Central Arkansas claimed a 92-84 win Sunday afternoon at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by UCA's Deandre Jones and Hayden Koval erased ORU's advantage and put the Bears on top, 80-78, with less than 90 seconds remaining in regulation.
Deondre Burns knocked down a pull-up jumper out of the 12-minute media timeout and the Golden Eagles followed with a Max Abmas 3-pointer to make it a one-point deficit. Abmas knocked down another from long range and Kevin Obanor muscled inside for a basket as ORU's run pushed it in front, 67-63.
The Golden Eagles continued to hold a slim, 73-72, edge on the Bears with 3:28 remaining in the second half only to suffer from a late surge by UCA.
Abmas, a true freshman, finished with 18 points for ORU. R.J. Fuqua chipped in 14 points and led ORU with four assists.
ORU opens the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 on the road against in Stillwater against Oklahoma State.