Desiree Lewis’ basket and free throw with 1 second remaining Thursday night lifted Tulsa to a 67-65 victory over Oral Roberts in the women’s Mayor’s Cup game at the Reynolds Center.
It was TU’s second consecutive win in the Mayor’s Cup.
“Des just made a tough play and then scored on the free throw to give us the lead and ultimately the win,” TU coach Matilda Mossman said.
TU (2-2) trailed by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, but the Hurricane outscored the Golden Eagles 49-36 in the final two quarters to rally.
It was a wild and frantic final 30 seconds. Macy Gore hit a 3-pointer to give ORU (3-3) a 63-62 lead. Alexis Gaulden was fouled and hit two free throws with 13 seconds left to put TU up 64-63, but Keni Jo Lippe answered with two from the line with 8 seconds to play to give ORU a 65-64 lead.
After a held ball, TU called a timeout with 5.3 seconds remaining. Gaulden hit Lewis, who made a layup with 1 second to go, was fouled and tacked on the free throw.
The Golden Eagles’ Lippe scored a game-high 21 points. Rylie Torrey and Gore chipped in 11 apiece.
Rebecca Lescay came off the bench to tie her career-best with 15 points to lead TU. Kendrian Elliott scored 14 and Lewis 13. Lescay also had a career-high seven steals.
“It is a special way to celebrate your birthday,” Mossman said about Lescay. “Rebecca had been a little down and hadn’t played as much, but today she really changed the momentum of the game because of what she did. She got steals on the defensive end and converted them into buckets for us. I’m excited to see that out of her because she’s one of our toughest kids.”
TULSA 67, ORAL ROBERTS 65
Oral Roberts 11 18 16 20 — 65
Tulsa 6 12 19 30 — 67
ORAL ROBERTS (3-3): Lippe 6-13 8-11 21, Toreey 3-10 2-2 11, M.Gore 3-5 3-4 11, Garvie 3-6 0-0 8, Brotons 2-3 2-4 6, K.Gore 2-4 0-0 5, Schumacher 1-1 1-1 3, Kirkhart 0-0 0-0 0, Skalnik 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-42 16-22 65.
TULSA (2-2): Elliott 4-11 6-8 14, Lewis 6-10 1-2 13, Gaulden 2-8 5-8 9, Bittle 2-6 0-0 5, Brady 2-5 0-0 5, Lescay 7-9 1-3 15, Richards 1-2 1-2 3, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0-1 1-2 1, Hrafnkelsdottir 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 15-25 67.
3-point goals: ORU 9-23 (Torrey 3-8, M.Gore 2-4, Garvie 2-4, Lippe 1-5, K.Gore 1-2); TU 2-12 (Brady 1-1, Bittle 1-4, Gaulden 0-5, Elliott 0-2). Rebounds: ORU 29 (Lippe 5, M.Gore 5); TU 26 (Lescay 5). Assists: ORU 11 (Lippe 5); TU 14 (Gaulden 3, Brady 3). Total fouls: ORU 22; TU 23. A: 913.