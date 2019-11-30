Keni Jo Lippe picked up her second double-double of the season Saturday as the Oral Roberts women’s basketball team defeated Sam Houston State 64-41 at the Mabee Center.
Lippe had 23 points and 11 rebounds as the Golden Eagles improved to 4-4.
Montserrat Brotons added 15 points and nine rebounds for ORU, and Rylie Torrey had 10 points.
The Golden Eagles outrebounded the Bearkats 46-38 and forced Sam Houston State (2-3) into 24 turnovers. ORU led by seven (29-22) at halftime before pushing its lead to 19 in the third quarter and as many as 30 points in the fourth quarter.
Faith Cook was the only Sam Houston State player in double figures, with 10 points.
ORU heads west for a road trip this week with games at Southern Utah on Tuesday and Utah on Thursday.
ORU 64, SAM HOUSTON STATE 41
SAM HOUSTON STATE (2-3): Leggett 3-3 0-0 6, Cleveland 0-2 0-0 0, McKinney 1-6 1-2 3, Oramas 2-10 0-0 5, Walker 2-12 0-0 4, Osborne 0-2 0-0 0, Cannady 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 3-9 2-2 10, Haynes 3-4 1-3 7, Batista 0-1 1-2 1, Henderson 0-1 1-2 1, Harrell 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 15-54 8-13 41.
ORAL ROBERTS (4-4): Brotons 6-13 3-5 15, Torrey 3-8 2-2 10, M. Gore 3-7 0-0 7, Garvie 1-4 2-2 5, Lippe 7-20 8-9 23, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Kirkhart 0-1 0-0 0, Summers 0-1 0-0 0, Skalnik 0-5 0-0 0, Schumacher 1-4 0-2 2, K. Gore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-65 15-20 64.
3-point goals: SHS 3-18 (Cook 2-4, Oramas 1-4, Walker 0-5, Harrell 0-3, Osborne 0-1, Henderson 0-1), ORU 5-11 (Torrey 2-5, Lippe 1-3, Garvie 1-1, M. Gore 1-1, Skalnik 0-1). Rebounds: SHS 38 (McKinney 8), ORU 46 (Lippe 11). Assists: SHS 5 (Leggett 3), ORU 9 (M. Gore 3). Steals: SHS 7 (Haynes 3), ORU 13 (M. Gore 5). Total fouls: SHS 23, ORU 19. Fouled out: ORU , Brotons. A: 1,173.