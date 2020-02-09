FARGO, N.D. — Keni Jo Lippe sets a Summit League record for most points scored in a game as the Oral Roberts women’s basketball team defeated North Dakota State 80-76 in overtime Sunday afternoon.
Lippe, who graduated from Adair, finished with 46 points to set a season high for the most points scored by an NCAA Division I player this season. She finished 17-of-26 from the field, including 3-of-5 on 3-pointers, and hit 9-of-10 free throws. She also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
North Dakota State jumped out to an early lead of five points to start the game before Lippe gave ORU its first lead, 13-12, with 4:25 to go in the first quarter.
NDSU took the lead with 5:38 remaining in the midst of a three-minute scoring drought for ORU (11-13, 6-5 Summit). But Lippe ended the drought with a 3-pointer to retake the lead seconds later.
Rylie Torrey then hit her second 3-pointer of the game to give ORU a four-point lead with three minutes to go. With a minute to play, NDSU took a two-point lead until a pair of free-throws by Montserrat Brotons tied the game at 66-66. The Bison had the final possession in regulation, but the ORU defense held for 26 seconds to force overtime, not allowing a shot.
The Bison (7-16, 4-7) went up by four in the overtime period with 3:04 to play. The Golden Eagles then went on a 7-0 run to take a four-point lead with 16 seconds to go.
ORU hosts Omaha at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Mabee Center.