Cameron McGriff dribbles though contact defended by ORU's Kevin Obanor during Oklahoma State's men's basketball game vs. Oral Roberts on Nov. 6, 2019 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Devin Lawrence Wilber/For the Tulsa World

For the first time since Jan. 29, 1997, Oral Roberts and Oklahoma State will compete inside the Mabee Center during the 2021-22 season.

OSU and ORU announced Thursday they agreed to a home-and-home series, starting next season in Stillwater. Despite being separated by just 79 miles, it will be only the 23rd and 24th meeting between the programs. 

The series will start with a matchup Nov. 28, marking three straight visits to Stillwater for the Golden Eagles. OSU has hosted ORU in Gallagher-Iba Arena the past two seasons, with the Cowboys winning both times. OSU beat the Golden Eagles 80-75 in last year’s season opener, and 91-48 in 2018. The programs hadn’t met since 2007 in Oklahoma City before the 2018 meeting.

Before then, OSU and ORU met twice during the 1996-97 season, each hosting a game and winning at home. ORU had dropped nine straight to the Cowboys before that home win in 1997, bringing OSU to 6-3 all-time in the Mabee Center. 

The Golden Eagles have excelled inside the Mabee Center, especially recently. ORU was 13-1 at home this season, compared to 3-13 on the road. The home record included a 10-game winning streak at the Mabee Center.

OSU leads the all-time series 17-5, including 11-1 in GIA.

