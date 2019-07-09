Tuesday’s Major League All-Star Game will have a considerable collection of players with local connections.
More specifically, the National League roster, which includes six former Tulsa Drillers plus Midwest City Carl Albert graduate J.T. Realmuto.
Two ex-Drillers are starters — Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.
Three of the former Drillers have helped the Dodgers roll to the best record in the majors — 60-32. That list of former Drillers includes Clayton Kershaw, who made a rehab appearance for Tulsa in April.
The seven all-stars with local ties are featured below plus elsewhere is a look at how other locals are faring at the unofficial midway point of the major league season.
Nolan Arenado
3B, Colorado Rockies
Local connection: Tulsa Drillers (2012)
Age: 28
All-Star Game selection: 5th
HR RBI BA SLG
20 67 .312 .562
On his way to a fifth consecutive Silver Slugger Award as well as a seventh Gold Glove in seven years. Ranks tied for fifth in the National League in RBIs.
Cody Bellinger
OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
Local connection: Tulsa Drillers (2016)
Age: 23
All-Star Game selection: 2nd
HR RBI BA SLG
30 71 .336 .692
Became only the fourth player in major league history under the age of 24 to hit 30 homers before the All-Star break. A Triple Crown and MVP candidate, he ranks second in the NL in homers, RBIs, batting average, slugging and OPS.
Charlie Blackmon
OF, Colorado Rockies
Local connection: Tulsa Drillers (2010)
Age: 33
All-Star Game selection: 4th
HR RBI BA SLG
20 57 .330 .632
Often overshadowed by Arenado, he also is compiling quite a resume. Was the NL player of the month for June. Ranks fourth in the NL in batting average, fifth in OPS (1.010) and sixth in slugging.
Walker Buehler
P, Los Angeles Dodgers
Local connection: Tulsa Drillers (2017)
Age: 24
All-Star Game selection: 1st
IP W L ERA
104 8 1 3.46
Was impressive as a rookie last year and is even better in 2019. Has struck out 113 with only 14 walks. Had a masterful three-hitter with 16 strikeouts against Colorado on June 21.
Clayton Kershaw
P, Los Angeles Dodgers
Local connection: Tulsa Drillers (2019)
Age: 31
All-Star Game selection: 8th
IP W L ERA
99 7 2 3.09
After starting the season with injury-rehab starts at Oklahoma City and Tulsa, has bounced back strong after his first non all-star season since 2010. Dodgers were 11-1 in his first 12 starts before losing his last three.
J.T. Realmuto
C, Philadelphia Phillies
Local connection: Midwest City Carl Albert (2010 graduate)
Age: 28
All-Star Game selection: 2nd
HR RBI BA SLG
10 42 .273 .438
After spending the previous five seasons with the Miami Marlins, has been just as important to the Phillies being in Wild Card position as more-hyped offseason acquisition Bryce Harper. On a similar pace as last year when he won his first Silver Slugger Award.
Trevor Story
SS, Colorado Rockies
Local connection: Tulsa Drillers (2014)
Age: 26
All-Star Game selection: 2nd
HR RBI BA SLG
19 50 .292 .549
Has 107 homers in four major league seasons. Just slightly off the pace of his 2018 season due to a thumb injury that sidelined him in late June, but homered in his last two games before the break.
Other locals in the majors
Brett Anderson, LHP, Oakland (Stillwater): A candidate for comeback pitcher of the year, he’s equaled his wins total from the previous three seasons with a 9-5 record and 3.86 ERA in 18 starts.
Tyler Anderson, LHP, Colorado (Drillers): The 2014 Texas League pitcher of the year had a disastrous five starts — 0-3 with an 11.76 ERA — before undergoing knee surgery and it’s unlikely he will pitch again this season.
Pedro Baez, RHP, LA Dodgers (Drillers): “The Human Rain Delay” has been a consistently solid, albeit slow-paced, set-up performer in the Dodgers bullpen since 2014 — he has a 2.70 ERA in 41 appearances. Third in NL with 16 holds.
Scott Barlow, RHP, Kansas City (Drillers): Started the season strong in his first extended major league shot, but faded badly and was optioned to Triple-A Omaha last week after going 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA in 30 relief appearances.
Matt Beaty, 1B/OF, LA Dodgers (Drillers): The Drillers’ only batting champion, it was expected he would spend most of this season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he keeps taking advantage of opportunities and is batting .278 with two HRs and 17 RBIs (including two walk-offs) in 108 at-bats.
Chad Bettis, RHP, Colorado (Drillers): Has not made a smooth transition to the bullpen with a 1-4 record and 5.40 ERA in 27 appearances.
Archie Bradley, RHP, Arizona (Broken Arrow): Has struggled since last summer after being one of the NL’s top set-up relievers for 1½ seasons, but enters ASG break with three consecutive scoreless outings. Has a 2-4 record and 4.95 ERA in 35 appearances.
Dylan Bundy, RHP, Baltimore (Owasso): Goes into the ASG break coming off one of his best starts of a rollercoaster season. Has a 4-10 record with a 4.65 ERA. Struggled in April and June, but was really good in May.
Xavier Cedeno, LHP, Chicago Cubs (Drillers): Had five scoreless relief outings before going on the injured list and is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa.
Jhoulys Chacin, RHP, Milwaukee (Drillers): After reviving his career by going 28-18 over the previous two seasons, the Brewers’ Opening Day starter has been a disappointment in 2019 with a 3-9 record and 5.40 ERA.
Tyler Chatwood, RHP, Chicago Cubs (Drillers): In the middle of a three-year, $38-million contract, he’s 4-1 with a 4.40 ERA, primarily as a reliever, but has made three starts.
Grant Dayton, LHP, Atlanta (Drillers): Has a 2.16 ERA in 10 relief outings after being sidelined all of 2018.
Chase De Jong, RHP, Minnesota (Drillers): Allowed four runs in one inning of his only appearance before returning to Triple-A Rochester.
Corey Dickerson, OF, Pittsburgh (Drillers): After being sidelined with a strained shoulder for the first two months, he is batting .276 with two HRs and 18 RBIs in 28 games but his playing status is uncertain after suffering a groin injury Saturday.
Brandon Dixon, 1B, Detroit (Drillers): A big surprise. After starting the season at Triple-A Toledo, he leads the Tigers with 12 homers and is second with 34 RBIs in only 186 ABs.
Caleb Ferguson, LHP, LA Dodgers (Drillers): After a meteoric rise and successful stint in the majors last year, he had a 5.68 ERA in 22 appearances this season before being sent down to Oklahoma City.
Brian Flynn, LHP, Kansas City (Owasso): Since returning from the injured list, he has been a rare bright spot in the Royals’ bullpen with a 2-0 record and 2.82 ERA in eight appearances.
Dexter Fowler, OF, St. Louis (Drillers): After an embarrassing ‘18 season, he has bounced back to hit .254 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs.
Kyle Garlick, OF, LA Dodgers (Drillers): Optioned Monday to Triple-A Oklahoma City after hitting .216 with two homers in his first 37 major league ABs.
Tony Gonsolin, RHP, LA Dodgers (Drillers): Allowed four earned runs in four innings as he lost his major league debut June 26 against Arizona, but got his first major league hit and then returned to Oklahoma City.
Chi Chi Gonzalez, RHP, Colorado (ORU): Called up in late June, he had a 6.00 ERA in his first two major league starts since 2016 before returning to Triple-A Albuquerque.
Jon Gray, RHP, Colorado (Drillers, OU, Chandler): With a 9-6 record and 3.92 ERA, he should become the first pitcher in Rockies history to post four consecutive 10-win seasons.
David Hale, RHP, NY Yankees (Drillers): At age 31, he’s revived his career as he’s gone 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA in 13 relief outings in his first extended major league opportunity since 2015.
Will Harris, RHP, Houston (Drillers): Had been trending down since being a 2016 ASG selection, but has bounced back to again become one of the top set-up relievers in the AL with 13 holds, a 3-1 record and a 1.67 ERA in 36 appearances.
Andrew Heaney, LHP, LA Angels (Putnam City): Limited to eight starts by an elbow injury, is 1-3 with a 5.18 ERA. Honored deceased teammate Tyler Skaggs by throwing a slow curve on his first pitch Saturday.
Ryan Helsley, RHP, St. Louis (Tahlequah Sequoyah): Impressed with a 3.68 ERA in his first seven major league appearances before a shoulder injury in early June put him on the injured list and he is now with Triple-A Memphis.
Enrique Hernandez, 2B, LA Dodgers (Drillers): He’s producing another low batting average (.218), high-power year (14 HR, 43 RBIs).
Adrian Houser, RHP, Milwaukee (Locust Grove): After going back and forth between Milwaukee and Triple-A last year and starting this season in the minors, it appears his days on the shuttle are over although he had his worst outing of the year Saturday. In 19 games, including five starts, he is 2-3 with a 4.01 ERA for the Brewers.
Chris Iannetta, C, Colorado (Drillers): In his 14th season, he’s one of the best backup catchers in the majors. He’s batting .252 with six HRs and 21 RBIs.
Drew Jackson, IF, Baltimore/LA Dodgers (Drillers): Opened season with Orioles, went 0-for-3 in three games, and was returned to the Dodgers, who sent him to Oklahoma City.
Connor Joe, OF, San Francisco/LA Dodgers (Drillers): Opened season with Giants, went 1-for-15 in eight games, was returned to Dodgers and sent to Oklahoma City.
Dallas Keuchel, LHP, Atlanta (Bishop Kelley): The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner hasn’t really shown any rustiness after missing the first 2½ months waiting to sign as a free agent. He’s 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA in four starts and is coming off a strong 7⅓-inning outing Sunday.
Tyler Lyons, LHP, Pittsburgh (OSU): Went 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA in three appearances before returning to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Collin McHugh, RHP, Houston (Drillers): Has thrived in the bullpen after struggling as a starter before an injured list stint. Has a 3-4 record and 5.37 ERA in 17 games.
Jack Mayfield, IF, Houston (OU): Batted .143 with a homer in his first 16 major league games before returning to Triple-A Round Rock.
Jordy Mercer, SS, Pittsburgh (OSU, Taloga): After six-plus solid seasons with Pittsburgh, this has been a disappointing first year with the Tigers. He’s battled a quad injury and is hitting .192 with three RBIs in 78 ABs.
Frankie Montas, RHP, Oakland (Drillers): With a 9-2 record and 2.70 ERA, he was on his way to his first ASG selection before receiving an 80-game suspension for PEDs on June 22.
Tom Murphy, C, Seattle (Drillers): Played briefly with Colorado over the previous four seasons, but this is his first extended shot at playing time and has been a pleasant surprise. After failing to stick with Colorado and San Francisco during spring training, he has nine HRs and 19 RBIs with a .269 BA in 119 ABs.
Juan Nicasio, RHP, Philadelphia (Drillers): A disappointing first season with the Phillies got worse when he went on the injured list July 4 (groin injury) after posting a 5.24 ERA in 32 relief outings.
Scott Oberg, RHP, Colorado (Drillers): After a breakout season in ‘18, he has been even better this year as one of the NL’s top set-up relievers. He’s 5-1 with a 1.24 ERA in 38 appearances.
Peter O’Brien, OF, Miami (Drillers): Batted .167 with a homer in 42 ABs before suffering a rib injury and then was sent outright to Triple-A New Orleans.
Drew Pomeranz, LHP, San Francisco (Drillers): After being a 2016 ASG selection and going 17-6 for Boston in ‘17, he struggled last year and is worse this season — 2-9 with a 6.42 ERA in 16 starts.
Edwin Rios, 3B-1B, LA Dodgers (Drillers): Optioned Monday to Oklahoma City after batting .267 in his first 15 major league ABs.
Chaz Roe, RHP, Tampa Bay (Drillers): With an 0-3 record and 5.27 ERA in 39 relief outings, he has 13 holds but has not been as effective as he has been the past four seasons.
Jordan Romano, RHP, Toronto (ORU): Had 11 strikeouts with only two hits allowed and one walk in 5 1/3 innings over his first four major league appearances before returning to Triple-A Buffalo on June 23.
Casey Sadler, RHP, Tampa Bay/LA Dodgers (Ripley): Had a 1.86 ERA in nine relief outings for the Rays before being traded last week to the Dodgers, who sent him to Oklahoma City.
Tyler Saladino, IF, Milwaukee (ORU): After being called up from San Antonio, where he was selected as a Pacific Coast League all-star, he’s only 3-for-29 in 12 games.
Dennis Santana, RHP, LA Dodgers (Drillers): Had a 7.20 ERA in three early relief outings before being optioned to Oklahoma City.
Josh Sborz, RHP, LA Dodgers (Drillers): Gave up three runs in an inning in his major league debut June 20 and was returned to Oklahoma City.
Corey Seager, SS, LA Dodgers (Drillers): A two-time ASG selection, he has come back from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss most of last season and was batting .278 with eight HRs and 38 RBIs before going on the injured list four weeks ago with a hamstring injury; expected to be activated Friday.
Andrelton Simmons, SS, LA Angels (Western State): The four-time Gold Glove winner is batting .285 with four HRs and 23 RBIs.
Devin Smeltzer, LHP, Minnesota (Drillers): Has a 3.24 ERA in his first three major league outings. Allowed only one run in 4 1/3 innings against Texas on Sunday.
Burch Smith, RHP, Milwaukee (OU): Optioned Sunday to San Antonio, he has a 7.04 ERA in four games.
Will Smith, C, LA Dodgers (Drillers): Has three homers, including two walk-offs, in only 26 major league at-bats. Back in OKC, where he is hitting .291 with 14 HRs and 39 RBIs.
Brock Stewart, RHP, LA Dodgers (Drillers): Had an 18.00 ERA in three early season relief outings before returning to Oklahoma City.
Ross Stripling, RHP, LA Dodgers (Drillers): Effective as a starter and reliever — except for his last two outings — he’s 3-3 with a 3.79 ERA.
Pedro Strop, RHP, Chicago Cubs (Drillers): One of the most heavily used relievers in this decade might be wearing down. He has nine saves but his ERA is 3.92 in 24 appearances.
Troy Tulowitzki, SS, NY Yankees (Drillers): The five-time ASG selection missed all of last year and a calf injury has limited him to five games this year.
Julio Urias, LHP, LA Dodgers (Drillers): Seems like he’s been around a long time although he’s only 22 — he has been good as a starter and reliever. Has a 4-2 record with a 2.45 ERA and three saves.
Alex Verdugo, OF, LA Dodgers (Drillers): Living up to his potential as he’s batting .303 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in his first extended shot at regular playing time.
Dan Winkler, RHP, Atlanta (Drillers): Posted a 4.98 ERA in 27 games before being sent to Triple-A Gwinnett.