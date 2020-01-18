Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored a season-high 30 points on 13-of-17 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Oral Roberts to a 92-68 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Deondre Burns added 15 points and Max Abmas 14 for the Golden Eagles (11-8, 4-2 Summit League), who have won four straight. R.J. Fuqua had a career-high nine assists.
The Eagles outscored the Mastodons 30-6 over a 10-minute stretch of the second half. Fort Wayne built a six-point lead, but the lead would change hands nine times during the first 20 minutes. A 13-0 run gave ORU the lead as it took a 47-39 advantage into the break.
Brian Patrick scored 18 points for the Mastodons (9-11, 2-3), Matt Holba added 14 and Deonte Billups 12 with seven rebounds.
Oral Roberts shot 60% (27-of-62) with 10 3-pointers while Purdue Fort Waye shot 41% with 10 3s.
The 24-point margin of victory was ORU’s largest for a road game since a Jan. 16, 2014 win at Abilene Christian.
The Eagles are off until next Saturday, a 3:30 p.m. tip at South Dakota.