OMAHA, Neb. -- Early deficits in each set proved too difficult to handle Tuesday night as the Oral Roberts volleyball team fell to Omaha 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 at Baxter Arena.
An early 6-1 run from the Mavericks was too much to overcome in the first set, while Omaha quickly went up 16-6 in the second set en route to a 2-0 lead.
The Golden Eagles were able to hit at a .292 clip in set two getting 10 kills, but five service aces from the Mavericks erased any chance of a comeback.
ORU faced the same situation in the final set as the home side jumped to a 10-2 lead opening the third.
ORU leaders: CeCe Madison had 12 kills, the 22nd time this season the senior has reached double digits. ... Sylvia Lawson had 19 set assists. ... Kalli Caddell, Inka Inkret and Madison each gad five digs.
The Golden Eagles head to Brookings, South Dakota, to play South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday.