Athletics are canceled for the rest of the academic year at Oral Roberts.
The Summit League announced Friday that all spring sports are canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. The cancellation included all non-conference, conference and championship events for all conference members through the end of the 2019-20 academic school year.
“The decision (Thursday) to suspend spring sports for the month of March gave the league roughly 24 hours to collect as much information as possible," Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said in a press release. "After we imposed the suspension, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all its spring championship events.
“Based upon that announcement and discussions with members of our Summit League Presidents' Council last night and into this morning, we determined it is in the best interest of our student-athletes, our staffs and our fans to proceed with canceling all spring competitions."
