Four Oral Roberts players scored in double figures Monday night as the Golden Eagles posted a dominant 99-45 win over Southwestern Christian at the Mabee Center.
Max Abmas led the way for ORU (3-4) with 18 points. Deondre Burns added 17 points, Adrian Saunders scored 13 points and Ty Lazenby had 12 points for the Golden Eagles.
Kevin Obanor had nine points and nine rebounds in 15 minutes, and Sam Kearns had nine points and seven boards for ORU.
The Golden Eagles knocked down seven 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 48-24 lead at halftime. ORU finished 12-for-39 (30.8%) from 3 for the game. The Golden Eagles outrebounded Southwestern Christian 54-31.
The NAIA Eagles from Bethany were led by Richard Anderson and Charles Dickson, who each scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.
ORU is off until Dec. 3, when it faces Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska. The Eagles’ next home game is Dec. 8 against Haskell.