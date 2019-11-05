Oral Roberts forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi said there’s just more to Wednesday’s game than the others listed on the Golden Eagles’ schedule.
The Golden Eagles tip off their season against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. ORU hasn’t beaten the instate Cowboys since 2007 and lost the last matchup in 2017, 91-48.
“We just want to show people that we’re really about winning and we’re not just a small school,” Nzekwesi said. “We’re actually out there to compete with the big schools, as well. It definitely means a little more.”
OSU suffered a disappointing season last year after a plethora of injuries, but there’s still plenty of hope in Stillwater for an OSU team that was predicted to finish sixth in the Big 12 preseason poll. ORU was selected to finish third in the Summit League.
“They’ve got a good team,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “I don’t know exactly where they’re picked, but I think it’s pretty high in their league. They’ve got a pretty experienced group, and they’re really good in size so it will present us another challenge for our big guys. …
“Hopefully our depth and athleticism will give us a chance to overcome some of that.”
OSU returns all of its starters from last season. Returning seniors Thomas Dziagwa, Lindy Waters III and Cameron McGriff averaged more than 30 minutes a game last year.
As for the Golden Eagles, ORU is returning all but one starter, including Nzekwesi, who led the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. He was recently selected to the preseason All-Summit League first team.
Nzekwesi, a redshirt senior, is one of five seniors on ORU’s roster after last season’s team featured five freshmen, compared to only one this year.
“I think you win with age, especially at the collegiate level,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “To have guys who are older and more experienced helps you, especially in regards to conference play because they’ve been through it, they understand. So because of that, it’s paramount at this level.”