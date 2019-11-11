Oral Roberts is not only the University of Tulsa’s toughest challenge so far, but also could be the best Golden Eagles squad TU coach Frank Haith has prepared for in his sixth season as the Golden Hurricane’s basketball coach.
ORU and TU will clash in the Mayor’s Cup game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Center.
“I think ORU is really good,” Haith said. “I think they may have their best team since I’ve been here, watching them. We’re going to have to play very well against them, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
TU and ORU are 1-1, both with home wins over Houston Baptist. The Hurricane tipped off its season with an 80-72 victory against the Huskies on Tuesday. ORU hosted Houston Baptist at the Mabee Center three days later and won 95-81.
Although the teams have the same record, TU will look to rebound from a loss to Texas-Arlington on Saturday, while ORU’s most recent game was its win against Houston Baptist.
“We’re still trying to find ourselves,” Haith said. “It’s early. That was the second game of the year. ...
“We’ve just got to regroup. I’m glad we play quickly because we don’t have to sit a while. That game was Saturday, and we have a chance to get back at it (Tuesday) night.”
TU will be the Golden Eagles’ second instate foe this season. ORU started its season with an 80-75 loss to Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena. As the Golden Eagles started their campaign just down the highway — with a win in between — ORU will be even closer to home when it faces the only other team in its city less than a week later.
“I think there’s more familiarity with the guys who are from Oklahoma, whether it be Ty Lazenby (from Glencoe) or R.J. Fuqua (from Tulsa) — guys who’ve done it, in regards to Emmanuel (Nzekwesi),” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “But you’re gonna treat every game like it’s the national championship game anyway.”