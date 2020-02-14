2019 record: 29-26
Looking ahead: Oral Roberts opened the season at home for the fourth consecutive year on Friday. ORU is playing Merrimack, a first-year NCAA Division I program. This weekend’s game times are noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Players to watch: IF/P Isaac Coffey (.292, 6 HR, 11 2B, 32 RBIs, 3-2, 3.82 ERA, 56 Ks), DH Blake Hall (.289, 9 HR, 11 2B, 32 RBIs), IF Adam Oviedo (.291, 3 HR, 3 3B, 33 RBIs).
Notable: ORU was the preseason favorite in the Summit League preseason poll voted by league coaches. … Newcomers Adam Oviedo (TCU) and Kaleb McCullough (EOC-Enid) are transfers to watch. … Ryan Folmer is entering his eighth season as head coach. … The Summit League Tournament will be held in Omaha this season.