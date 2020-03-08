Jordan Wiley was 5-for-5 at the plate for Oral Roberts on Sunday, but it wasn't enough as the Golden Eagles lost 13-11 in the final game of a weekend series at Dallas Baptist.
Wiley had an RBI double for ORU (5-10) in the first inning, then added four singles. He finished with two runs scored and two runs driven in. Anthony Martinez and Isaac Coffey each drove in four runs for the Golden Eagles.
ORU took a 6-3 lead with five runs in the third, but DBU (11-4) tied it up with three in the fourth, then took control with six runs in the seventh. The Golden Eagles scored three times in the top of the ninth, and had the tying run on base with one out, but a strike out and caught stealing ended the game.
ORU plays Missouri State at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Springfield, Missouri.