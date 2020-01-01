With a new year comes a new season for the Oral Roberts men’s basketball team.
The Golden Eagles start Summit League play at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at South Dakota State in their first game of 2020.
For ORU, conference play is season No. 2 within the actual season. Since his time as an assistant at Baylor, ORU coach Paul Mills has divided seasons into four parts: nonconference, conference, conference tournament and postseason. Of course, only two of those seasons are guaranteed, as one conference participant is left out of the Summit League tournament.
“They all build on each other,” Mills said. “Your nonconference prepares you for conference. You gotta do well in conference to get to the conference tournament. And, obviously, the conference tournament has a lot to do with your postseason, specifically at this level with the NCAA.”
The Golden Eagles went 7-6 in their nonconference schedule, notching their first winning record outside of conference play since 2015-16, which was a goal of Mills’ going into this season.
Despite accomplishing that goal, however, Mills still said he wasn’t pleased with ORU’s nonconference performance because of missed opportunities in Quadrant 1 games.
The NCAA Tournament selection committee uses quadrants, which help classify the level of a win or loss, to help decide which teams earn at-large bids on Selection Sunday. Mills is not naïve, pointing out the rarity of a mid-major team such as ORU earning an at-large bid, but Quadrant 1 wins, which ORU will not have another chance to record, could give the Golden Eagles a fighting chance if they exit the Summit League tournament early.
This season, ORU was 0-5 in Quadrant 1 games — all of which came on the road. The Golden Eagles also didn’t notch a Quadrant 2 win. The lack of respectable wins wasn’t from lack of trying, though, as ORU has had the fifth-toughest schedule so far, according to kenpom.com.
But that nonconference portion of the schedule is over and unable to be changed. Now, the Golden Eagles have set their sights on a Summit League title because that likely will be their only hope for the NCAA Tournament.
“If you can’t win Quadrant 1 games, you don’t have a lot of opportunities in your league,” Mills said. “This isn’t the Big 12, where you’re going to get seven more, eight more chances. So you’re not getting an at-large bid, but what you do is you want to try to get a high seed in the tournament. You got to do well in conference.
“I would love for our guys to experience postseason. If you can win your league, you’re guaranteed postseason, and I think that’s the goal day in and day out is, ‘How do you win this upcoming game?’ It is an aspiration for every player to cut down nets and to see what confetti looks like dropping from the ceiling. In order to do that, you have to win your league.”
The Jackrabbits (9-7, 0-1 league) lead the series 14-9 and have won 11 of the past 12 against the Golden Eagles. Douglas Wilson is the only SDSU player scoring in double figures at 16.5 points per game, and the Jackrabbits are second in the country in total rebounds.
Emmanuel Nzekwesi leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (17) and rebounding (9.8).