It will be at least next year before Oral Roberts loses a game at the Mabee Center.
The Golden Eagles beat Missouri State 82-72 on Saturday afternoon to stay unbeaten at home this season with a 6-0 record. The victory also extended ORU’s four-game winning streak, which includes three home wins and its first road victory of the season Tuesday against Chicago State. The Golden Eagles are 7-5 overall with one game left before Summit League play starts.
“We have played a tough schedule,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “As I shared with the guys, it’s only happened twice here in the last decade where you’ve had an opportunity to have a nonconference winning record and to have a conference winning record. …
“We wanted to put ourselves in a position to have a winning record in the nonconference, and at the end of the day, you have to be able to take care of home court, and we were able to do that.”
The Golden Eagles couldn’t get control of the game until the second half. Missouri State held a 35-31 lead after a first half that included four lead changes and four ties, as the biggest lead of the half was six points by the Bears.
The second half started with both teams exchanging 3-pointers, as ORU made four shots from beyond the arc in the first five minutes of the half, compared to Missouri State’s two.
Once Missouri State couldn’t keep up with ORU’s 3 balls, the Golden Eagles went on an 8-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers from freshman guard Max Abmas. Abmas finished as the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, going 4-of-7 from long range.
Saturday was Abmas’ third 20-point game of his freshman campaign, and he was one point shy of that mark last game with 19 against Chicago State. He’s posted double-figures nine times in 12 games.
“It’s felt good the last couple of games,” Abmas said. “(I’m) definitely hitting some shots, but early in the season I wasn’t shooting as well. I just continued to get in the gym, get extra shots up, and my teammates, they just kept on encouraging me. They look for me to shoot the ball, so I definitely want to keep doing that, and as it turns out, I started knocking down shots the last couple of games.”
With three road games next on the schedule, ORU will not return to the Mabee Center again until Jan. 9 to host conference foe North Dakota State. The Golden Eagles will head to BYU on Saturday to finish off 2019.