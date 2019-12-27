MEN’S BASKETBALL
ORU at BYU
8 p.m. Saturday
Marriott Center, Provo, Utah
Radio: KRXO-107.9
ORU (7-5)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Abmas;6-1;13.9;2.1
G;Burns;6-3;13.8;4.8
G;Kearns;6-1;7.7;3.6
F;Nzekwesi;6-8;16.1;8.7
F;Obanor;6-8;11.3;7.4
BYU (10-4)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Barcello;6-2;11.0;2.8
G;Haws;6-4;12.4;2.4
G;Toolson;6-5;14.1;5.0
F;Childs;6-8;20.8;10.4
F;Nixon;6-7;8.6;4.6
Notes: Oral Roberts and Brigham Young are riding four-game winning streaks. … This will be the Golden Eagles’ last nonconference game before starting Summit League action against South Dakota State on Thursday. … ORU’s leading scorer, senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi, is back after two injuries sidelined him, and is averaging 16.1 points per game.