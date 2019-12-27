Missouri State vs Oral Roberts University - Men's Basketball

ORU’s Emmanuel Nzekwesi drives to the basket against Missouri State Dec. 21 at the Mabee Center. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ORU at BYU

8 p.m. Saturday

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah

Radio: KRXO-107.9

ORU (7-5)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Abmas;6-1;13.9;2.1

G;Burns;6-3;13.8;4.8

G;Kearns;6-1;7.7;3.6

F;Nzekwesi;6-8;16.1;8.7

F;Obanor;6-8;11.3;7.4

BYU (10-4)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Barcello;6-2;11.0;2.8

G;Haws;6-4;12.4;2.4

G;Toolson;6-5;14.1;5.0

F;Childs;6-8;20.8;10.4

F;Nixon;6-7;8.6;4.6

Notes: Oral Roberts and Brigham Young are riding four-game winning streaks. … This will be the Golden Eagles’ last nonconference game before starting Summit League action against South Dakota State on Thursday. … ORU’s leading scorer, senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi, is back after two injuries sidelined him, and is averaging 16.1 points per game.

