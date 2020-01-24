MEN’S BASKETBALL
Oral Roberts at South Dakota
3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, S.D., KRXO-107.9
ORal Roberts (11-8, 4-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Abmas 6-1 14.5 1.9
G Burns 6-3 14.4 4.3
G Kearns 6-1 6.5 2.5
F Nzekwesi 6-8 16.4 9.7
F Obanor 6-8 11.4 6.8
SOuth DAKOTA (13-8, 4-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Peterson 6-4 11.0 3.6
G Kelley 5-11 11.2 4.0
G Simpson 6-2 11.1 2.4
G Umude 6-6 16.9 6.6
F Hagedorn 6-10 18.5 7.0
Notes: Oral Roberts is cruising on a four-game winning streak but hasn’t played in a week. … The Golden Eagles’ trip to South Dakota will be their last stop of a three-game road trip. … Four of ORU’s starters are averaging in double digits, with senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi leading the way with 16.4 points per game. … South Dakota’s leading scorer is senior forward Tyler Hagedorn, who is averaging 18.5 ppg.