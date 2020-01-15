MEN’S BASKETBALL

ORU at Western Illinois

7 p.m. Thursday,

Western Hall, Macomb, Ill., KRXO-107.9

ORU (9-8, 2-2)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Abmas 6-1 14.5 1.7

G Burns 6-3 13.9 4.5

G Kearns 6-1 6.8 2.8

F Nzekwesi 6-8 15.3 9.8

F Obanor 6-8 11.6 7.2

W. ILLNOIS (5-10, 2-3)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Duff 6-1 9.9 3.0

G Webster 6-0 15.9 3.3

G Young 6-1 14.1 5.2

F Claar 6-8 7.8 6.3

F Pyle 6-7 13.5 4.7

Notes: Oral Roberts is coming off two consecutive home Summit League wins last week. … Guards Max Abmas and Deondre Burns scored at least 20 points apiece in both wins. Burns was named Summit League Player of the Week for his performances. … Senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi still leads the Golden Eagles in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game. … Junior guard Kobe Webster leads Western Illinois, averaging 15.9 ppg.