MEN’S BASKETBALL
ORU at Western Illinois
7 p.m. Thursday,
Western Hall, Macomb, Ill., KRXO-107.9
ORU (9-8, 2-2)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Abmas 6-1 14.5 1.7
G Burns 6-3 13.9 4.5
G Kearns 6-1 6.8 2.8
F Nzekwesi 6-8 15.3 9.8
F Obanor 6-8 11.6 7.2
W. ILLNOIS (5-10, 2-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Duff 6-1 9.9 3.0
G Webster 6-0 15.9 3.3
G Young 6-1 14.1 5.2
F Claar 6-8 7.8 6.3
F Pyle 6-7 13.5 4.7
Notes: Oral Roberts is coming off two consecutive home Summit League wins last week. … Guards Max Abmas and Deondre Burns scored at least 20 points apiece in both wins. Burns was named Summit League Player of the Week for his performances. … Senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi still leads the Golden Eagles in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game. … Junior guard Kobe Webster leads Western Illinois, averaging 15.9 ppg.