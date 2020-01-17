Men's Basketball
ORU at Purdue Fort Wayne
Noon Saturday
Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Radio: KRXO-107.9
ORU (10-8, 3-2 Summit)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Abmas;6-1;14.6;1.8
G;Burns;6-3;14.3;4.5
G;Kearns;6-1;6.7;2.6
F;Nzekwesi;6-8;15.3;9.6
F;Obanor;6-8;11.5;6.9
Purdue Fort Wayne (9-10, 2-2)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Billups;6-4;6.7;4.2
G;Godfrey;6-5;16.4;5.0
G;Patrick;6-5;13.2;4.2
F;Carl;6-11;7.8;4.8
F;Holba;6-7;7.9;4.1
Notes: ORU is riding a three-game winning streak, coming off its first road conference win against Western Illinois on Thursday. … Senior guard Deondre Burns has scored at least 20 points in three straight games. … Senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi still leads ORU in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds a game.