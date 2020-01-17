ORU vs. North Dakota

ORU's Deondre Burns brings the ball up the court Jan. 11 against North Dakota at the Mabee Center. TIM CAMPBELL/for the Tulsa World

Men's Basketball

ORU at Purdue Fort Wayne

Noon Saturday

Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Radio: KRXO-107.9

ORU (10-8, 3-2 Summit)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Abmas;6-1;14.6;1.8

G;Burns;6-3;14.3;4.5

G;Kearns;6-1;6.7;2.6

F;Nzekwesi;6-8;15.3;9.6

F;Obanor;6-8;11.5;6.9

Purdue Fort Wayne (9-10, 2-2)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Billups;6-4;6.7;4.2

G;Godfrey;6-5;16.4;5.0

G;Patrick;6-5;13.2;4.2

F;Carl;6-11;7.8;4.8

F;Holba;6-7;7.9;4.1

Notes: ORU is riding a three-game winning streak, coming off its first road conference win against Western Illinois on Thursday. … Senior guard Deondre Burns has scored at least 20 points in three straight games. … Senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi still leads ORU in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds a game.

Dekota Gregory

918-581-8355

dekota.gregory@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @dekotagregory

Sports Writer

Dekota covers the University of Tulsa football team and ORU men's basketball team.