Oral Roberts was four days from going one year without a loss at the Mabee Center.
In its first home loss since Feb. 2, ORU fell 76-61 to South Dakota State on Wednesday night. The Golden Eagles were 8-0 this season at the venue and won their last two home games last year.
“You obviously hate to see that,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “(SDSU) is a good basketball team. We didn’t play well, didn’t shoot it well. Obviously didn’t guard well. Combination of those two will end a 10-game winning streak.”
To wit: ORU shot 32.8% from the field (22-of-67), including 24% (6-of-25) from 3-point range. The Jackrabbits shot 55.4% overall (31-of-56) and 40% from beyond the arc (8-of-20).
South Dakota State (16-8, 7-2) went into the game leading the Summit League standings and had won six of its past seven games.
The Jackrabbits also have won three of the past four Summit League tournaments.
“They have a number of guys — a combination of players — that make it difficult for you, especially if you’re not shooting the ball well,” Mills said.
Noah Freidel led a trio of Jackrabbits in double figures, with 22 points.
ORU (11-10, 4-4) lost control of the game early in the second half after trailing 33-29 at halftime. SDSU started an 11-0 run at the 13:55 mark to build a 15-point lead with 11:49 remaining. The lead never dwindled to fewer than 12 points after that and inflated to as large as 21.
Senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi came off the bench and posted a double-double for ORU with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Mills was unsure Nzekwesi would even play because of an abdominal strain until about eight minutes before tipoff.
“To his credit, he battled,” Mills said.
Deondre Burns scored 14 points and Max Abmas 10 for ORU, but they combined to hit only 8-of-30 shots.
The Golden Eagles can start a new home streak against the same team that started the last at 7 p.m. Saturday when they host Denver. ORU defeated Denver on Feb. 7 to start its 10-game winning streak at the Mabee Center. Denver is at the bottom of the Summit League standings with only one conference win.
“You move on to the next one,” Mills said. “You can’t let one good game lead to you thinking too highly of yourself, you can’t let one bad game get you thinking too lowly of yourself. The reality is you have another conference game, and fortunately it’s at home.
“We need to get this ship corrected and bounce back in order to put ourselves in a good position for the conference tournament.”