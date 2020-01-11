Oral Roberts basketball coach Paul Mills might finally get to put his team on the list lying on his desk.
Before the season, Mills created a list of schools that had at least 10 straight home wins, and he’s been marking them off as they fall. Saturday night, ORU notched its 10th home victory in a row, 88-73 against North Dakota.
The Golden Eagles’ winning streak at the Mabee Center goes back to last year, as they’re 8-0 at the venue this season. ORU’s (9-8, 2-2 Summit League) homestand put it at the .500 mark in Summit League play with wins Thursday and Saturday after dropping its first two conference bouts on the road last week.
“We did talk about it before the game, like, ‘Hey, let’s win our 10th in a row at home,’” Mills said. “You don’t really put much stock into it — in regards to you’re always just trying to go 1-0 — so you try not to think about streaks. But the reality is you have to be able to protect home court in order to give yourself an opportunity to place high in the conference, and two games in, we’ve been able to do that.”
The teams exchanged shots throughout a first half that was highlighted by Elijah Lufile’s alley-oop dunk during an inbound pass midway through the half.
Lufile was ejected early in the second half, though, along with North Dakota guard De’Sean Allen-Eikens, after the two got face-to-face during an altercation. It appeared Allen-Eikens head-butted Lufile during the exchange, but after a review, both players were issued flagrant-2 fouls and escorted to the locker room. Lufile had eight points and a rebound when he exited.
“I was proud of (Lufile) for how he handled that,” Mills said. “I don’t know why you’d want to mess with him, though. That’s the last guy I think I’d pick on.”
ORU led 37-32 at halftime, and its biggest lead of the half was seven points. The second half went the same as the first until the Golden Eagles started a 12-0 run with a Kevin Obanor 3-pointer at the 14:06 mark to take control of the rest of the game. ORU led by as many as 17 in the half.
Guards Max Abmas and Deondre Burns put up at least 20 points for the second consecutive game, as Abmas, a freshman, led all scorers with 26. Burns led ORU with 22 points against NDSU, then tallied 20 on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles won’t return to the Mabee Center again until Jan. 29 against South Dakota State after a three-game road trip that features Western Illinois, Purdue Fort Wayne and South Dakota. ORU is 1-8 in away games this season, which includes losses to South Dakota State and Omaha last week.
“We told the guys going into it that five of our first seven that the conference gave us are on the road,” Mills said. “They’re not easy road trips.”