OSU vs. ORU

Oral Roberts' Deondre Burns, who scored a game-high 21 points, looks to make a move against Oklahoma State's Lindy Waters on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Devin Lawrence Wilber/for the Tulsa World

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Houston Baptist at ORU

7:30 p.m. Friday, Mabee Center

KRXO-107.9

ORU (0-1)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Kearns;6-0;6;6

G;Fuqua;5-11;6;9

G;Burns;6-2;21;4

F;Nzekwesi;6-8;16;13

F;Obanor;6-8;5;2

HOUSTON BAPTIST (0-1)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;DuBose;6-4;20;10

G;Gates;6-0;16;2

G;Pierre;6-2;7;3

F;Dalton;6-4;6;8

C;Gomes;6-10;5;3

Notes: Oral Roberts rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to pull within one point, 72-71, with 1:13 remaining but lost its season opener at Oklahoma State on Wednesday night 80-75. ... Deondre Burns scored a game-high 21 points for the Golden Eagles and Emmanuel Nzekwesi added 16 points and 13 rebounds. ... ORU was 7-6 last year at the Mabee Center. ... Houston Baptist lost to Tulsa 80-72 on Tuesday in its opener. ... ORU will play TU on Tuesday, despite 20 points and 10 rebounds from sophomore guard Ian DuBose.

-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World

Tags