MEN'S BASKETBALL
Houston Baptist at ORU
7:30 p.m. Friday, Mabee Center
KRXO-107.9
ORU (0-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Kearns;6-0;6;6
G;Fuqua;5-11;6;9
G;Burns;6-2;21;4
F;Nzekwesi;6-8;16;13
F;Obanor;6-8;5;2
HOUSTON BAPTIST (0-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;DuBose;6-4;20;10
G;Gates;6-0;16;2
G;Pierre;6-2;7;3
F;Dalton;6-4;6;8
C;Gomes;6-10;5;3
Notes: Oral Roberts rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to pull within one point, 72-71, with 1:13 remaining but lost its season opener at Oklahoma State on Wednesday night 80-75. ... Deondre Burns scored a game-high 21 points for the Golden Eagles and Emmanuel Nzekwesi added 16 points and 13 rebounds. ... ORU was 7-6 last year at the Mabee Center. ... Houston Baptist lost to Tulsa 80-72 on Tuesday in its opener. ... ORU will play TU on Tuesday, despite 20 points and 10 rebounds from sophomore guard Ian DuBose.
-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World