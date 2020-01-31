Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Oral Roberts’ Emmanuel Nzekwesi (center) averages 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Denver at ORU

7 p.m. Saturday

Mabee Center, KRXO-107.9

ORU (11-10, 4-4)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Abmas 6-1 14.8 1.9

G Burns 6-3 14.1 4.2

G Kearns 6-1 6.3 2.6

F Nzekwesi 6-8 17.2 9.9

F Obanor 6-8 10.6 6.6

DENVER (5-18, 1-8)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Eastmond 5-9 5.0 1.7

G Gatlin 6-3 4.7 2.8

G Murkey 6-5 16.4 5.6

G Townsend 6-3 17.5 5.5

F Jones 6-10 8.0 4.5

Notes: Coming off a double-double in a loss to South Dakota State on Wednesday, senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi leads ORU with 17.2 points (fifth in the Summit League) and 9.9 rebounds (second) per game. … Nzekwesi’s younger brother, David, is a 6-foot-9, 240-pound sophomore forward for Denver. He’s averaging 6.1 ppg and 3.6 rpg. ... Sophomore guard Jase Townsend leads Denver in scoring at 17.5 points per contest. … At 1-8, Denver is in last place in the league standings.

