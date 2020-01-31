MEN’S BASKETBALL
Denver at ORU
7 p.m. Saturday
Mabee Center, KRXO-107.9
ORU (11-10, 4-4)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Abmas 6-1 14.8 1.9
G Burns 6-3 14.1 4.2
G Kearns 6-1 6.3 2.6
F Nzekwesi 6-8 17.2 9.9
F Obanor 6-8 10.6 6.6
DENVER (5-18, 1-8)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Eastmond 5-9 5.0 1.7
G Gatlin 6-3 4.7 2.8
G Murkey 6-5 16.4 5.6
G Townsend 6-3 17.5 5.5
F Jones 6-10 8.0 4.5
Notes: Coming off a double-double in a loss to South Dakota State on Wednesday, senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi leads ORU with 17.2 points (fifth in the Summit League) and 9.9 rebounds (second) per game. … Nzekwesi’s younger brother, David, is a 6-foot-9, 240-pound sophomore forward for Denver. He’s averaging 6.1 ppg and 3.6 rpg. ... Sophomore guard Jase Townsend leads Denver in scoring at 17.5 points per contest. … At 1-8, Denver is in last place in the league standings.
