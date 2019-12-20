MEN’S BASKETBALL
Missouri St. at ORU
1 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center
ESPN+, KRXO-107.9
ORAL ROBERTS (6-5)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Abmas;6-1;13.2;2.0
G;Burns;6-3;13.4;5.1
G;Kearns;6-1;7.7;3.6
F;Lufile;6-8;8.6;8.2
F;Obanor;6-8;10.5;7.0
MISSOURI ST. (6-6)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Black;6-3;1.0;0.4
G;Cook;6-5;16.6;5.5
G;Dixon;6-1;7.8;4.3
F;Silva;6-8;10.3;8.3
F;West;6-8;9.6;4.2
Notes: Missouri State leads the series 9-8. ... Oral Roberts is riding a three-game winning streak and is coming off its first road victory of the season against Chicago State. … Senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi, who was the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer last season, came back from injury and scored 22 points against Chicago State. He has missed five games, but Nzekwesi is averaging 16.8 points per game. ... Keandre Cook, a 6-foot-5 guard, leads the Bears in scoring at 16.6 ppg.