Oral Roberts University faces Denver - Men's Basketball

Oral Roberts’ Deondre Burns takes a shot in a Feb. 1 game against Denver at the Mabee Center. TIM CAMPBELL/for the Tulsa World

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Omaha at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Wednesday,

Mabee Center

ESPN3, KRXO-107.9

ORU (12-12, 5-6)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Abmas 6-1 14.5 2.1

G Burns 6-3 15.7 4.0

G Fuqua 5-11 6.0 3.2

F Nzekwesi 6-8 16.4 10.1

F Obanor 6-8 11.0 6.5

OMAHA (12-13, 5-5)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Gibson 6-3 13.6 2.7

G Robinson 6-1 15.3 2.2

G Thornhill 6-4 8.6 3.6

F Pile 6-8 12.4 10.2

F Tut 6-8 6.2 4.5

Notes: ORU has lost four of its past five games since a four-game winning streak. … Four of the Golden Eagles’ starters are averaging double-digits, compared to Omaha’s three. … Senior guard Deondre Burns (15.7) has led ORU in scoring the past three games with 22, 31 and 26 points, respectively. … ORU senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi is averaging a double-double with 16.4 points and 10.1 rebounds a game. … The Golden Eagles lost their last matchup with Omaha, 74-67, on Jan. 4 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tags

Sports Writer

Dekota covers the University of Tulsa football team and ORU men’s basketball team. An Oklahoma State University graduate, he was an intern for the Tulsa World before joining in 2019.