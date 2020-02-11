MEN’S BASKETBALL
Omaha at Oral Roberts
7 p.m. Wednesday,
Mabee Center
ESPN3, KRXO-107.9
ORU (12-12, 5-6)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Abmas 6-1 14.5 2.1
G Burns 6-3 15.7 4.0
G Fuqua 5-11 6.0 3.2
F Nzekwesi 6-8 16.4 10.1
F Obanor 6-8 11.0 6.5
OMAHA (12-13, 5-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Gibson 6-3 13.6 2.7
G Robinson 6-1 15.3 2.2
G Thornhill 6-4 8.6 3.6
F Pile 6-8 12.4 10.2
F Tut 6-8 6.2 4.5
Notes: ORU has lost four of its past five games since a four-game winning streak. … Four of the Golden Eagles’ starters are averaging double-digits, compared to Omaha’s three. … Senior guard Deondre Burns (15.7) has led ORU in scoring the past three games with 22, 31 and 26 points, respectively. … ORU senior forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi is averaging a double-double with 16.4 points and 10.1 rebounds a game. … The Golden Eagles lost their last matchup with Omaha, 74-67, on Jan. 4 in Omaha, Nebraska.